Eddy Ray Burks
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Eddy Ray Burks, 74, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at First Free Will Baptist Church of Henderson. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery. Visitation, 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the church. Mr. Burks passed away on July 20, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1948.
