Edna E. Simpson
DALLAS — Graveside services are scheduled for Edna E. Simpson, 82, of Carthage, 11 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, Pine Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, October 22, 2021, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Simpson was born August 20, 1939 in Beckville, and died October 13, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.