Edna Mae “Sissy” Williams
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Sissy Williams, 58 of Kilgore will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Mr. Marlin Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow a Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Henderson. Sissy was born on March 14, 1963 in Malvern, Arkansas.
