Edward Earl Lewing
CARTHAGE — Funeral service for Mr. Edward Lewing, 78 of DeBerry will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Baze officiating. A time of visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
