Edward Lee Vinson, Sr.
JEFFERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Edward Lee Vinson, Sr. 73, of Jefferson, Texas will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11am at Vivian Cemetery in Vivian Louisiana. Mr. Vinson was born May 28, 1949 and transitioned December 29, 2022, in Jefferson, TX. Mr. Vinson was 73 years old.
