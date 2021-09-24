Edwin Loran Stubbert
GILMER — Graveside services for Edwin Loran Stubbert, 80, of Gilmer will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Gladewater Memorial Park. Mr. Stubbert was born May 8, 1941 in Big Fork, Montana and passed away September 20, 2021 in Longview.
