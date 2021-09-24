Elaine Sinclair Martin
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — The Celebration of life for Elaine S. Martin born September 15, 1949 will be September 25, 2021 at 3pm East Mountain Baptist Church 315 E Mountain Rd, Gilmer, TX. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, TX.
