MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Elaine Westmoreland Nesbitt, 90, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Travis St. Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment, Nesbitt Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Nesbitt was born March 15, 1930, in Marshall, and died May 11, 2020.
Elaine Westmoreland Nesbitt
