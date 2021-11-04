Elana Abigail Johnston
TYLER — Elana Abigail Johnston was born on October 28, 2021 to Jennifer Johnston and Jerry Creswell. Elana passed away on October 28, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Elana is survived by her loving parents, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. There will be a graveside service at Enoch Cemetery in Gilmer, Texas at 3:00 PM with a visitation at Croley Funeral Home at 2:00 PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.