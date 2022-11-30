Elbert Rittter
JEFFERSON — Elbert Ritter, age 89, passed away on 11/26/2022. Mr. Ritter was born 7/23/1933 in Caruthersville, Missouri. Visitation Fri., 12/2/2022 from 10-11am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service following the visitation at 11:30am at Mims Cemetery in Jefferson. Condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
