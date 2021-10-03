Eldretha “Geraldine” Mitchell
LONGVIEW — A graveside service for Geraldine Mitchell, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Ralston, Oklahoma at Ralston Riverside Cemetery. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com. Cremation services were provided by Welch Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.