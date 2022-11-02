Eleanor Abney
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mrs. Eleanor Abney will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 12:00 pm. A visitation will be held in on Saturday from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Mrs. Abney passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home in Longview, TX. A full obituary can be seen at www.raderfh.com.
