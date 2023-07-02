Elesa T Hodges
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mrs. Elesa T. Hodges, 79, of Carthage, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Friday night at Hawthorns.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Flying Burger & Seafood in Longview shuts down
- Longview-area UPS workers prepare for impending strike
- Longview 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run remembered for love of music, devotion to family
- Author's latest thriller set in Longview
- Business Beat: LEGO store open; speakeasy coming to downtown Longview
- Food, fun, fireworks: Fourth of July activities on tap across East Texas
- First Longview Dutch Bros. location opening on Friday
- Divorces granted: June 12-16, 2023
- PHOTOS: Longview drag march
- Rangerettes' 84th line includes 2 new members from Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.