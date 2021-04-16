Elgia Ruth Cregler Hardy
GILMER — Funeral services for Elgia Ruth Cregler Hardy, 90, of Longview, Tx are scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Friday, April 16, 2021 at McWhorter Funeral Home. Private interment, Community Cemetery.
