Elizabeth Ann Weaver
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Elizabeth Ann Weaver, 67, of Kilgore died Sept. 27, 2021, in Longview. She was born March 8, 1954, in Wilmington, DE. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Eastview Baptist Church in Kilgore officiated by Pastor Farrell Alexander. Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.