CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Elizabeth Kathleen Robinett, 82, of Carthage, 3 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Robinett was born October 22, 1937, in Woodville, and died December 18, 2019.
Elizabeth Kathleen Robinett
