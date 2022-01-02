Elizabeth Kyle Peters
CARTHAGE — Services for Elizabeth Kyle Peters, 58, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Carthage. Burial followed in Old Center Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. She was born November 6, 1963 in Carthage and passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her home in Carthage.
