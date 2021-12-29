Elizabeth Matthews Bailey
CARTHAGE — Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Bailey, 81, of Carthage, Texas will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Bethlehem Cemetery with Rev. Dale Walker officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
