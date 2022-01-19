Ella Dorothy Booth
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Booth was born April 22, 1927, to Allen and Emma (Mitchell) Mayes in Kenbro, Kansas. She passed away on January 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A service to honor her life will be held in the Mausoleum at Rosewood Park on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 2 PM. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
