Ella Faye Boyd
LONGVIEW — Services for Ms. Ella Faye Boyd 79, of Longview will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Longview with Pastor Richard M. Holloway officiating. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Friday April 22, 2022 at MD Funeral Home. Ms. Ella Boyd was born on January 10, 1943 and passed way on Sunday April 17, 2022.
