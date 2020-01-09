MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Elmer White Rawls, 52, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements byDowns Fuenral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Rawls was born November 9, 1967, in Marshall, and died December 29, 2019.
Elmer White Rawls
