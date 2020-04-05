HUGHES SPRINGS — Graveside services are scheduled for Eloise Hull, of Hughes Springs, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hughes Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Ms. Hull was born April 7, 1931, and died April 3, 2020.
Eloise Hull
