MT. PLEASANT — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Eloy Gallegos Medina , 70, of Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Michaels Catholic Church . Interment, Mexico. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Michaels Catholic Church . Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services , Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Gallegos Medina was born December 1, 1949, in Mexico, and died February 4, 2020.
