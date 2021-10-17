Emelia L.’Millie’ Lacey
LONGVIEW, TX — Graveside celebration service for Emelia known to all as ‘Millie’ will be held Monday at 12:noon at Memory Park Cemetery of Longview.
Service by the caring hands of Bigham Mortuary of Longview
Condolence may be left at www.bighammortuary.com
