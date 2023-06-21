Emma Martin
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Emma Martin, 85, of Daingerfield will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Daingerfield Church of Christ. Visitation will begin at 10 AM prior to the service. Services have been entrusted Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. A guestbook may be signed at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
