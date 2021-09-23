Emma Morris
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Emma Morris will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Iron Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 Friday at the funeral home.
