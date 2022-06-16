Emmett Shankle Jr.
TYLER — Funeral service for Emmett Shankle, 80, of Tyler, formerly of Longview, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at Stanmore Chapel. Interment will follow at Perry Clay Cemetery. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Shankle was born October 31, 1941 and passed June 8, 2022.
