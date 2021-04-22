Emmett Stoker
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Mr. Emmett Stoker will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop King A. Rosborough will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
