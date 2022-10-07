Eric Henry
GLADEWATER — Eric Henry 58, Gladewater, Service Noon Saturday at New Mountain CME Gladewater. Burial at Red Rock Cemetery Gladewater.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor is in charge of the arrangement.
The viewing will be on Friday, from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd.
