Erica P. Hendrix
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services are scheduled for Erica P. Hendrix, 57, of Longview, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Daingerfield HS Auditorium, under the direction of Craig Funeral Home. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, March 24, 2023, 1- 6 p.m. at Woodland Hill Church. Mrs. Hendrix was born November 2, 1965 in Lone Star, and died March 18, 2023.
