Erma Bryant
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Erma Bryant, 84, of Longview are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Woodland Hill Church of Christ. Interment, Lewis Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, November 19, 2021, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Bryant was born April 18, 1937 in Tyler, and died November 17, 2021.
