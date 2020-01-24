WILLS POINT — Funeral services are scheduled for Erma Jean Williams, 77, of Wills Point 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Allan Fuller Funeral Home Chapel in Wills Point. Interment, Haven of Memories Memorial Park in Canton. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services , Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Williams was born September 4, 1935, in McGreger and died January 18, 2020.
Erma Jean Williams
