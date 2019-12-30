LUBBOCK — Funeral services are scheduled for Estela Galindo, 39, of Longview, 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Welch Funeral Home. Interment, Rosewood Park Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Welch Funeral Home. Arrangements by Welch Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Galindo was born April 7, 1980, in Ciudad de Juarez, and died December 23, 2019.
Estela Galindo
