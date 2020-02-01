GARY — Funeral services are scheduled for Estell Collins, 81, of Gary, 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at First Assembly of God Timpson. Interment, Corinth Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Collins was born December 3, 1938, in Porter, and died January 30, 2020.
Estell Collins
