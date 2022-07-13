Eston Jones Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at New Boggy Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Jones was born May 28, 1938 and departed this earthly life into eternal rest July 6, 2022.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview police use 'confirmation lights' in new initiative to curb red-light running
- Fifth, sixth Longview ISD educators arrested in abuse probe
- TSWA All-State Softball Teams for 2022
- Health inspections: June 7 through July 5
- Longview ISD pays more than $5.6M for property near high school
- Longview ISD, ETAA respond to former educator arrests in abuse probe
- CHP recover UTV possibly involved in OHV accident in Apple Valley
- Couple bringing business with natural wines, in-house brewed beer to downtown Longview
- Former Lobo Williams makes history
- New owner, new location for Brian and Scott's in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.