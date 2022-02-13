Ethelyn Grace (Lynn) Salter
LONGVIEW — The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Welch Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 3:00PM at Old East Mountain Cemetery.
A full obituary will be available on www.cammackfamily.com.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 3:00PM at Old East Mountain Cemetery.
A full obituary will be available on www.cammackfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.