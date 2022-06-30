Ethyl Mae Davidson
MARSHALL — Ethyl Mae Davidson, 79, of Marshall, Texas passed away on June 25, 2022. A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Texas Louisiana State Building.
