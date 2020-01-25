MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Etta Marie Wilkerson Shires, 93, of Marshall, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Restland Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Shires was born December 16, 1926, and died January 24, 2020.
Etta Marie Wilkerson Shires
MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Etta Marie Wilkerson Shires, 93, of Marshall, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Restland Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Shires was born December 16, 1926, and died January 24, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.