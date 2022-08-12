Eudora Chantovie Agnew
DALLAS, TX — Funeral services for Eudora Agnew, of Dallas, formerly of Kilgore will be 8/13/2022 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship Church, Kilgore. Viewing 8/12/2022 at Victory Funeral Services via drive-thru and walk-up from 2 to 7 p.m. Eudora was born in Kilgore on 11/8/1965 and died 8/2/2022 in Dallas.
