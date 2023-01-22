Eugene “Gene” Rushing
KILGORE — Eugene “Gene” Rushing of Kilgore passed away at age 77 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center on Jan. 16, 2023. Eugene “Gene” was born on Oct. 21, 1945, in Yakima County, Washington to mother, Euna Mae Scott and father, Casey Rushing. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Elizabeth Rushing.
