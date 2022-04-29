Eula Jean Smith
DALLAS, TX — Funeral services for Eula Jean Tolbert Smith will be April 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant CME Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Viewing on April 29, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive thru at Victory Funeral Services. Jean was born 10/31/1957 in Kilgore and died 4/24/2022 in Dallas, TX.
