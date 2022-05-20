Eva Claudine Bearden Kennedy
BRACHFIELD — Graveside services for Mrs. Eva Claudine Bearden Kennedy, will be held 2 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at Shiloh Cemetery. Interment will follow. Visitation, 1 p.m. until service time, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the cemetery. Mrs. Kennedy passed away May 12, 2022. She was born March 3, 1933.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.