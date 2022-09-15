Eva J. Lindley - Brown
MOUNT PLEASANT — Services for Eva Brown will be held at 11 AM Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Pittsburg. Burial will follow under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday, Sept.15, 2022 at the funeral home. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.