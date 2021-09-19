Eva Rae Yates
GILMER — Funeral service for Ms. Eva Rae Yates, 91, of Gilmer, Texas is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Monday, September 20, 2021 at Pine Acres Baptist Church with Bro. James Jackson officiating, interment to follow the service at Gilmer City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.