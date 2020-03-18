LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Exa Mae Hudnall, 93, of Longview, 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home. Interment, Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer. Ms. Hudnall was born August 16, 1926, and died March 15, 2020.
