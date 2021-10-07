Ezekiel Hawkins Jr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Lewis Chapel Cemetery, Longview. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Hawkins was born July 6, 1950 in Portland, AR. He passed September 28, 2021.
