Fannie Lou Chessher
MARSHALL — A graveside service for Fannie Lou Wright Chessher will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Chessher passed away on October 12, 2021 in Longview, Texas at the age of 94.
