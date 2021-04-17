Farris Lack
GLADEWATER — Services for Farris Lynn Lack, 56, of Gladewater, will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gilmer, Texas. Interment will follow at Kelsey Cemetery. Mr. Lack passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Gladewater.
