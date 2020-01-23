MOUNT PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Faye Davenport Hardman, 95, of Mount Pleasant, 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 Arrangements by Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Hardman was born July 19, 1924, and died January 21, 2020.
