MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Felecia Sarah-Rachelle Jeffries, 30, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church, Tatum. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Jeffries was born May 2, 1990, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died July 5, 2020.
Felecia Sarah-Rachelle Jeffries
